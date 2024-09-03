First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.21% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
