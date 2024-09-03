First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 1.5%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 11,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILDR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.