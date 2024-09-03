FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) versus Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Financial Contrast

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -36.20% -115.06% -26.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote $129.63 million 1.35 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.61

This table compares Holiday Island and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Holiday Island has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Holiday Island and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50

FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $2.68, indicating a potential upside of 106.41%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Volatility and Risk

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

