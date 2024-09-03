Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

