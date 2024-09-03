Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
About Fletcher Building
