Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluent

Fluent Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLNT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.