Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

