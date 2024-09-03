Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,691 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

