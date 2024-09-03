Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Up 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $432.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,758,000 after acquiring an additional 363,856 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

