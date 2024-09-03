freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

