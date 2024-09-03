FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $321,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

