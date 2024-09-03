FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

