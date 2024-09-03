FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FURY GOLD MN-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
FURY GOLD MN-TS Price Performance
FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
