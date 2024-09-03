Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Futu stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $81.86.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
