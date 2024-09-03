FY2024 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $42,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

