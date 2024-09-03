FY2024 Earnings Forecast for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Issued By HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of IMAB opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

I-Mab ( NASDAQ:IMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

