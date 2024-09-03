FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Boosted by Zacks Research

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHF opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

