FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Boosted by Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$78.76 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$79.62. The company has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.45.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.