FY2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Cut by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

CWCO stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

