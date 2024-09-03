FY2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Shares of DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

