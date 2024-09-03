FY2024 EPS Estimates for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.
ECD Automotive Design Trading Up 6.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
About ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECD Automotive Design
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.