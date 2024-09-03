GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GameStop stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 292.75 and a beta of -0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

