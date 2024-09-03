Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 6.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %
JPM stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $645.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.