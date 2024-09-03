GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Free Report) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and GE HealthCare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies $19.52 billion 1.98 $1.57 billion $3.42 24.80

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 0 5 6 1 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aclarion and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 8.10% 25.26% 5.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Aclarion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

