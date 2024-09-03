General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

