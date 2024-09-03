Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.9 %

GENI opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on GENI

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.