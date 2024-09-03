GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,374.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

