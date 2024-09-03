GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,044,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 2,211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.