GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,044,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 2,211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
About GoGold Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.