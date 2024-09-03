Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

