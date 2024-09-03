Graypoint LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9,700.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 141,244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

