Graypoint LLC Acquires 719 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 32.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

