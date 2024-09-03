Graypoint LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

