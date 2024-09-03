Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.