Graypoint LLC Buys 424 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

