Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 1,812 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $201.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.38.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

