Graypoint LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $272.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $314.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

