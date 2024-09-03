Graypoint LLC Has $205,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

VMC opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.61. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

