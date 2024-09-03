Graypoint LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

