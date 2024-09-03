Graypoint LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.