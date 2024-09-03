Graypoint LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

