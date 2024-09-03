Graypoint LLC Invests $254,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $158.90. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

