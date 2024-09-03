Graypoint LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

