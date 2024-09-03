Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

