Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

