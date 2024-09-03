Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 464.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,901.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $612,200. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

