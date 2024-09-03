Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,109,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,300,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.4 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
GBOOF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
