Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,109,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,300,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.