GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 7.6%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 18,010,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,043,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.91.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at GSTechnologies

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,779.09). Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.