Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

