Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arcosa by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACA opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

