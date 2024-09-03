Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $8,385,495. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

