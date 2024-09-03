Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

